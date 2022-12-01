Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,100 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the October 31st total of 230,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Alterity Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

ATHE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 42,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,046. Alterity Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55.

Get Alterity Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Alterity Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

About Alterity Therapeutics

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alterity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alterity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.