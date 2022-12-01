Amaze World (AMZE) Price Tops $1.09 on Exchanges

Amaze World (AMZE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 1st. In the last week, Amaze World has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One Amaze World token can now be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00006414 BTC on exchanges. Amaze World has a total market capitalization of $55.79 million and approximately $447,087.73 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,106.53 or 0.06541036 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.72 or 0.00506524 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,213.62 or 0.30809190 BTC.

Amaze World Token Profile

Amaze World’s genesis date was November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Amaze World’s official website is amaze-world.com. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amaze World’s official message board is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld.

Buying and Selling Amaze World

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amaze World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amaze World using one of the exchanges listed above.

