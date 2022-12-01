Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Research Coverage Started at Compass Point

Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMBC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ambac Financial Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AMBC opened at $16.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $731.23 million, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.44. Ambac Financial Group has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $16.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group ( NYSE:AMBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $7.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.00 million during the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 0.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ambac Financial Group by 62.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services.

Featured Articles

