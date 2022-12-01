AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Major Shareholder Buys $7,907,900.00 in Stock

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) major shareholder Mark V. Shoen acquired 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $7,907,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,054,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,114,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
UHAL opened at $63.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.37. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $73.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.93.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.
AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.
