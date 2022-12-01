AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Major Shareholder Buys $7,907,900.00 in Stock

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) major shareholder Mark V. Shoen acquired 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $7,907,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,054,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,114,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AMERCO Trading Up 2.9 %

UHAL opened at $63.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.37. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $73.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Get AMERCO alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AMERCO Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHAL. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in AMERCO by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 733,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,781,000 after purchasing an additional 21,819 shares in the last quarter. Oakview Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,998,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,875,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 53,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,131,000 after buying an additional 16,898 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,824,000.

(Get Rating)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.