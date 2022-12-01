AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) President Edward J. Shoen Buys 320,850 Shares

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) President Edward J. Shoen acquired 320,850 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.16 per share, for a total transaction of $18,981,486.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 924,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,663,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

UHAL stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.30. 978,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.30. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $73.16.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMERCO by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 838,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,094,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 3.1% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 733,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,781,000 after purchasing an additional 21,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 707,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,060,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

