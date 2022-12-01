AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) President Edward J. Shoen Purchases 21,700 Shares

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) President Edward J. Shoen acquired 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,342,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,075,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,564,316. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AMERCO Stock Performance

Shares of UHAL opened at $63.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.37. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $73.16.

Institutional Trading of AMERCO

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMERCO by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 838,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,094,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 3.1% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 733,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,781,000 after buying an additional 21,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 707,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,453,000 after buying an additional 7,958 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,060,000 after buying an additional 8,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,886,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMERCO Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

