AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Up 5.5% After Insider Buying Activity

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) shares were up 5.5% during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $66.79 and last traded at $66.77. Approximately 11,609 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 745,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.30.

Specifically, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen bought 130,000 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $7,907,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,054,000 shares in the company, valued at $64,114,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Edward J. Shoen acquired 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,342,796.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 1,075,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,564,316. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen acquired 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $7,907,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,054,000 shares in the company, valued at $64,114,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,076,648 shares of company stock valued at $60,734,303. 43.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UHAL. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 94.6% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 1.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 10.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 8.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

