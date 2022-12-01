AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Short Interest Up 92.2% in November

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 538,600 shares, a growth of 92.2% from the October 31st total of 280,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other AMERCO news, insider James J. Grogan acquired 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $32,058.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,708. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen bought 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.82 per share, for a total transaction of $231,653.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 603,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,667,833. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Grogan bought 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $32,058.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,708. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,076,648 shares of company stock worth $60,734,303 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the third quarter worth $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 37.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in AMERCO by 1,462.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in AMERCO in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in AMERCO by 36.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

UHAL traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.19. The stock had a trading volume of 22,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,402. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.93. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $73.16.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

