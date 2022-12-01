América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMX. UBS Group cut shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.40 to $22.50 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Get América Móvil alerts:

América Móvil Stock Performance

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $61.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. América Móvil has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $22.65.

Institutional Trading of América Móvil

América Móvil Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 95.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.