AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Hits New 52-Week High at $171.56

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $171.56 and last traded at $171.27, with a volume of 12384 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.69.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

In other news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,488,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $1,634,752.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,217,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,488,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,278,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,750,071. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

