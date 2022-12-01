AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Purchased by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.4 %

AME traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.90. 4,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,781. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.48.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AMETEK to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,418 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,986 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

