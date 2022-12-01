Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Cut by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 166,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,325,000 after purchasing an additional 40,708 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 24,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.19.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $286.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $259.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.91. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.23%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

