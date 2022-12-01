Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Increased by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 14.3% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Amgen by 32.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 166,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,325,000 after buying an additional 40,708 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Amgen by 40.4% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 24,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amgen to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.19.

Amgen Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $284.64 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.91. The company has a market cap of $151.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

