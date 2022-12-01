Analysts’ Downgrades for December 1st (ALIZY, ALLY, ARCT, ATUS, AWI, BDNNY, BGS, CFMOF, COF, CRWD)

Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, December 1st:

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has €210.00 ($216.49) price target on the stock.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)

was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $28.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) was downgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) was downgraded by analysts at Consumer Edge from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Consumer Edge currently has $9.00 target price on the stock.

Cofinimmo (OTCMKTS:CFMOF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an underweight rating.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $90.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $115.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

ENI (NYSE:E) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $22.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was downgraded by analysts at CL King from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00.

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $235.00 price target on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $23.00 price target on the stock.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00.

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $1.52 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) was downgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating. Lake Street Capital currently has $0.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $3.00.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $80.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $89.00.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $64.00 target price on the stock.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $80.00 target price on the stock.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

Primary Health Properties (OTCMKTS:PHPRF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an underweight rating.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $49.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $43.00.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Renova (OTCMKTS:REOVF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has 2,100.00 target price on the stock.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $215.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $216.00.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a sell rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $29.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $31.00.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $43.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $51.00.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

