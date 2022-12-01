Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for CIRCOR International (CIR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CIRCOR International (NYSE: CIR):

11/20/2022 – CIRCOR International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/17/2022 – CIRCOR International had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $26.00.

11/16/2022 – CIRCOR International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

11/15/2022 – CIRCOR International had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/12/2022 – CIRCOR International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/4/2022 – CIRCOR International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/12/2022 – CIRCOR International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CIRCOR International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CIR traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.59. 5,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,949. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $30.62. The stock has a market cap of $561.73 million, a PE ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 453.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CIRCOR International by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

