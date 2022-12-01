Analysts Set Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target at $3.60

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CJREF shares. National Bank Financial downgraded Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. Cormark downgraded Corus Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TD Securities downgraded Corus Entertainment from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$4.00 to C$3.40 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CJREF stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $335.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend

About Corus Entertainment

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0466 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.95%.

(Get Rating)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.