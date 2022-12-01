Analysts Set Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Price Target at $9.80

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.80.

HYFM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hydrofarm Holdings Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 378,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 59,080 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,654,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,061,000 after purchasing an additional 23,772 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 233,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Price Performance

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $2.51 on Thursday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $36.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

