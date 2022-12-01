Analysts Set Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) PT at $13.67

Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Liquidia from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Liquidia to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Liquidia Stock Performance

Liquidia stock opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.18. Liquidia has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $8.79.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia

In related news, CFO Michael Kaseta bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $47,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 37,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,883.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Liquidia by 368.7% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 41,727 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Liquidia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Liquidia by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 259,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 133,585 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Liquidia by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Liquidia by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 26,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.