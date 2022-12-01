Analysts Set Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) PT at $30.33

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RYTM shares. Bank of America raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,026,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,159,000 after purchasing an additional 662,798 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,306,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,266 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,471,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,041,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 200.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,339,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,474,000 after purchasing an additional 243,202 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.7 %

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $26.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average is $16.74. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.83% and a negative net margin of 1,089.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.