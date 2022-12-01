Analysts Set Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) PT at $106.06

Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.06.

Several analysts have recently commented on WOLF shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Wolfspeed

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.04 per share, for a total transaction of $182,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,428.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.04 per share, for a total transaction of $182,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,428.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $77,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,646.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed Stock Up 9.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOLF. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.8% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 50,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 5.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 4.6% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 61,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 1.1% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 84,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,574,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period.

WOLF stock opened at $90.92 on Thursday. Wolfspeed has a one year low of $58.07 and a one year high of $129.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of -69.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.77 and a 200-day moving average of $93.00.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.