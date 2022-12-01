Analyzing Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) and Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH)

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Rating) and Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lisata Therapeutics and Greenbrook TMS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lisata Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Greenbrook TMS 0 0 2 0 3.00

Lisata Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 328.57%. Greenbrook TMS has a consensus target price of $7.06, indicating a potential upside of 223.97%. Given Lisata Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lisata Therapeutics is more favorable than Greenbrook TMS.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

15.6% of Lisata Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of Greenbrook TMS shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Lisata Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lisata Therapeutics and Greenbrook TMS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lisata Therapeutics N/A -29.53% -27.96% Greenbrook TMS -61.83% -547.22% -41.76%

Risk & Volatility

Lisata Therapeutics has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenbrook TMS has a beta of 3.2, meaning that its stock price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lisata Therapeutics and Greenbrook TMS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lisata Therapeutics N/A N/A -$27.47 million ($12.23) -0.29 Greenbrook TMS $52.20 million 0.74 -$24.75 million ($1.78) -1.22

Greenbrook TMS has higher revenue and earnings than Lisata Therapeutics. Greenbrook TMS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lisata Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lisata Therapeutics beats Greenbrook TMS on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lisata Therapeutics

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was formerly known as NeoStem, Inc. and changed its name to Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. in June 2015. The company was formerly known as Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. on September 15, 2022. Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook TMS Inc., together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 94 wholly owned and 55 TMS centers in the commonwealth of Virginia and the States of Maryland, Delaware, North Carolina, Missouri, Illinois, Ohio, Texas, Connecticut, Florida, South Carolina, Michigan, Alaska, Oregon, California, Iowa, and Massachusetts. Greenbrook TMS Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

