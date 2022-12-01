Analyzing MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) & Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) and Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MVB Financial and Oak Valley Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MVB Financial 0 1 0 1 3.00 Oak Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

MVB Financial currently has a consensus price target of $42.83, indicating a potential upside of 82.50%. Given MVB Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MVB Financial is more favorable than Oak Valley Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MVB Financial $146.02 million 2.03 $39.12 million $1.43 16.41 Oak Valley Bancorp $55.23 million 2.91 $16.34 million $2.06 9.47

This table compares MVB Financial and Oak Valley Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MVB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Valley Bancorp. Oak Valley Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MVB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MVB Financial and Oak Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MVB Financial 11.95% 7.14% 0.63% Oak Valley Bancorp 28.65% 13.54% 0.86%

Dividends

MVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Oak Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. MVB Financial pays out 47.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oak Valley Bancorp pays out 14.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MVB Financial has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Oak Valley Bancorp has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.4% of MVB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.2% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of MVB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

MVB Financial has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oak Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and internationally. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit. The company also provides debit cards; cashier's checks; safe deposit rental facilities; and non-deposit investment services, as well as financial technology (Fintech) banking services. In addition, it offers title insurance; and integrated regulatory compliance, state licensing, financial crimes prevention, and enterprise risk management services that include consulting, outsourcing, testing, and training solutions. Further, the company offers a customizable suite of fraud prevention services for merchants, credit agencies, Fintech companies, and other vendors; and consulting for the development of online and mobile banking platforms, and digital products for Fintech companies, as well as develops software. As of December 31, 2021, it operated six full-service branches in West Virginia and two full-service branches in Virginia. MVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Fairmont, West Virginia.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial business lending and trade finance, and small business administration lending, as well as consumer loans consisting of automobile loans, home mortgage loans, revolving lines of credit, and other personal loans. In addition, the company provides online banking, remote deposit capture, mobile banking, merchant, night depository, extended hours, wire transfer of funds, and note collection services, as well as automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through seventeen full-service branch offices in Oakdale, Sonora, Bridgeport, Bishop, Mammoth Lakes, Modesto, Manteca, Patterson, Turlock, Tracy, Ripon, Stockton, Escalon, California, and Sacramento. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Oakdale, California.

