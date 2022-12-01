Analyzing NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) & Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC)

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) and Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

NMI has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambac Financial Group has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get NMI alerts:

Profitability

This table compares NMI and Ambac Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NMI 54.43% 18.34% 11.67% Ambac Financial Group 96.15% 35.58% 3.28%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

96.9% of NMI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of Ambac Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of NMI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Ambac Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NMI and Ambac Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NMI 0 2 3 0 2.60 Ambac Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

NMI currently has a consensus target price of $27.43, suggesting a potential upside of 27.40%. Given NMI’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NMI is more favorable than Ambac Financial Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NMI and Ambac Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NMI $485.07 million 3.71 $231.13 million $3.22 6.69 Ambac Financial Group $282.00 million 2.59 -$17.00 million $7.14 2.28

NMI has higher revenue and earnings than Ambac Financial Group. Ambac Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NMI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NMI beats Ambac Financial Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NMI

(Get Rating)

NMI Holdings, Inc. provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders. NMI Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Ambac Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc., a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.