Anpario (LON:ANP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $503.82

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 503.82 ($6.03) and traded as low as GBX 479.24 ($5.73). Anpario shares last traded at GBX 505 ($6.04), with a volume of 29,908 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

The stock has a market cap of £121.65 million and a P/E ratio of 2,217.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 415.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 503.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a GBX 3.15 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Anpario’s dividend payout ratio is 40.22%.

In other Anpario news, insider Karen Prior purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 159 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of £127,200 ($152,171.31). In related news, insider Karen Prior bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 159 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of £127,200 ($152,171.31). Also, insider Matthew Robinson bought 4,775 shares of Anpario stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.02) per share, with a total value of £20,055 ($23,992.10).

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

