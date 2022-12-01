Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD) CEO Buys $59,400.00 in Stock

Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) CEO Wes Cummins purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,320,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,958.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Wes Cummins purchased 75,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $146,250.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Wes Cummins purchased 50,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Wes Cummins purchased 50,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $111,500.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Wes Cummins purchased 40,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $89,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Wes Cummins acquired 30,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $64,200.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Wes Cummins acquired 30,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $75,600.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Wes Cummins acquired 20,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $44,800.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Wes Cummins acquired 20,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $44,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Wes Cummins acquired 20,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $44,600.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Wes Cummins acquired 20,000 shares of Applied Digital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,800.00.

Applied Digital Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS APLD opened at $1.95 on Thursday. Applied Digital Co. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $28.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Applied Digital ( OTCMKTS:APLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Institutional Trading of Applied Digital

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deep Field Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,451,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 13.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 870,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 3,298.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 698,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 677,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022.

Further Reading

