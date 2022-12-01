Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) and Chase (NYSE:CCF) Financial Survey

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) and Chase (NYSE:CCF – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Applied UV and Chase, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied UV 0 0 1 0 3.00 Chase 0 0 0 0 N/A

Applied UV presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 751.06%. Given Applied UV’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Applied UV is more favorable than Chase.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied UV $11.67 million 1.03 -$7.39 million ($1.04) -0.90 Chase $325.66 million 2.79 $44.67 million $4.70 20.36

This table compares Applied UV and Chase’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Chase has higher revenue and earnings than Applied UV. Applied UV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chase, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Applied UV and Chase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied UV -54.45% -34.80% -28.03% Chase 13.72% 13.61% 10.58%

Risk and Volatility

Applied UV has a beta of -1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 248% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chase has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.2% of Applied UV shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Chase shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.2% of Applied UV shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Chase shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chase beats Applied UV on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied UV

(Get Rating)

Applied UV, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments. The company offers science-based solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand; and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand. It also manufactures and supplies fine decorative framed mirrors, framed arts, and bathroom vanities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Mount Vernon, New York.

About Chase

(Get Rating)

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies. The Industrial Tapes segment provides wire and cable materials; specialty tapes and related products; insulating and conducting materials; laminated durable papers; water-blocking compounds; laminated film foils and cover tapes; and pulling and detection tapes. The Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing segment offers protective pipe-coating tapes and other protectants; polymeric asphalt additives; waterproofing membranes; waterproofing sealants, expansion joints, and accessories; technological products, and tapes and membranes; specialized high-performance coating and lining systems; waterproofing and corrosion protection systems; and pipeline protection tapes and products. The company sells its products through its salespeople, as well as manufacturers' representatives and distributors. Chase Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Westwood, Massachusetts.

