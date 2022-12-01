Aragon (ANT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $84.55 Million

Aragon (ANT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Aragon has a market cap of $84.55 million and $7.57 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One Aragon token can now be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00011560 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002267 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,112.48 or 0.06555591 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.77 or 0.00506447 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000246 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,217.05 or 0.30804496 BTC.
Aragon Profile
Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 45,094,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org.
Buying and Selling Aragon
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.