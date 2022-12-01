Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,100 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the October 31st total of 512,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.7 days.

Separately, UBS Group lowered Arca Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of Arca Continental stock remained flat at $8.31 during trading hours on Wednesday. Arca Continental has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.00.

Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include soft drinks, milk whole/light/flavored, fruit/soy, and energy/sports drinks; water; tea; sugar/candies; coffee; ice cream snow/cones; yogurt/cream cheese; potato, plantain, and tortilla chips; corn puffs, popcorn, pork rinds, peanuts/seeds, sauces/dips, and baked goods; and other carbonated and non-carbonated, and dairy beverages.

