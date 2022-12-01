Ark (ARK) Market Capitalization Tops $40.18 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001641 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $40.18 million and $48.08 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ark has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009388 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00025070 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000320 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005494 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005904 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004832 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005129 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,850,064 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.