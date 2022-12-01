Ark (ARK) Trading Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Ark has a market capitalization of $39.56 million and approximately $49.97 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001635 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ark has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009572 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00025222 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000321 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005505 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005926 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004904 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,855,356 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

