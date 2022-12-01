Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Position Decreased by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,205 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,386 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Armstrong World Industries worth $31,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at about $509,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 96.0% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 91,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after buying an additional 44,915 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 5.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,099,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter.

AWI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.57. 1,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,827. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $71.64 and a one year high of $118.14.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.54 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 42.46%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.40%.

A number of analysts have commented on AWI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.44.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

