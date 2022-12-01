ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) CFO Kathleen D. Scott Buys 8,250 Shares

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Rating) CFO Kathleen D. Scott acquired 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.24 per share, for a total transaction of $51,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at $51,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
ARS Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.2 %
ARS Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.48. 114,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,459. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55. The company has a market cap of $233.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.60.
ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
