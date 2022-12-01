Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $51.16

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $51.16 and traded as high as $53.92. Artesian Resources shares last traded at $53.10, with a volume of 27,482 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Artesian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Artesian Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $515.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average of $51.18.

Artesian Resources Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Artesian Resources

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.2784 dividend. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.35%.

In related news, SVP Nicholle Renee Taylor acquired 535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 281,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,083,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $395,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,148,979.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholle Renee Taylor purchased 535 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 281,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,083,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $768,897 in the last 90 days. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artesian Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARTNA. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Artesian Resources during the first quarter worth about $49,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 7.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 102,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 34.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 27.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Featured Articles

