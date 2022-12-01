Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Holdings Lowered by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,248 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $6,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 412.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AJG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Argus began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.36.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $2,375,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,359,626.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $2,375,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at $8,359,626.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,332,355 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $198.76. 2,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,369. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $147.32 and a 52-week high of $199.61. The company has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.16%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

