ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Holdings Raised by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in ASML during the second quarter valued at $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in ASML by 275.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ASML by 680.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in ASML during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ASML from €650.00 ($670.10) to €700.00 ($721.65) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. KBC Securities lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Susquehanna raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $696.46.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $613.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $251.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $485.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $505.43. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $832.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $1.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. ASML’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

