Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 57,807 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 321,212 shares.The stock last traded at $12.87 and had previously closed at $12.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASPN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark dropped their price target on Aspen Aerogels to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.70.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $521.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 0.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 326,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 15.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 10.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

