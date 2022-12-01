Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) VP Sells $558,256.25 in Stock

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total transaction of $558,256.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AZPN traded up $8.99 on Thursday, hitting $239.49. 261,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 3.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.24 and its 200 day moving average is $214.39. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.48 and a fifty-two week high of $263.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.95. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $250.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,098,905,000 after buying an additional 407,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,795,000 after purchasing an additional 51,393 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,126,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,648,000 after purchasing an additional 20,536 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,678,000 after purchasing an additional 36,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 950,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,128,000 after purchasing an additional 47,961 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZPN. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.40.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

