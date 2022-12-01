Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by The Goldman Sachs Group

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ASBFY has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Investec cut Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group downgraded Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays cut Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Associated British Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,275.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASBFY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,544. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.75.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

