Assura Plc (LON:AGR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.78

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Assura Stock Performance

Assura stock opened at GBX 54.60 ($0.65) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 53.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 62.72. The company has a market cap of £1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 893.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Assura has a fifty-two week low of GBX 47.43 ($0.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 72.35 ($0.87).

Get Assura alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on AGR shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Assura from GBX 80 ($0.96) to GBX 75 ($0.90) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 76.40 ($0.91).

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.