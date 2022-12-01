Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Short Interest Up 24.6% in November

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,300 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the October 31st total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUUD. UBS Group AG raised its position in Auddia by 4,981.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 32,780 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Auddia in the first quarter worth approximately $483,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Auddia in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in Auddia by 25.2% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 183,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 36,833 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Auddia during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 8.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Auddia alerts:

Auddia Stock Up 7.8 %

Auddia stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.17. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,179. Auddia has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $2.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13.

About Auddia

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Auddia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auddia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.