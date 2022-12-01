Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Stock Price Up 15.6%

Shares of Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Rating) rose 15.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.52. Approximately 186,962 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 90,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Aurion Resources Trading Up 17.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$73.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.58.

Get Aurion Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 140,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,411.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,376,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,944,264.10. In the last three months, insiders have bought 265,500 shares of company stock worth $129,661.

Aurion Resources Company Profile

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, titanium, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aurion Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurion Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.