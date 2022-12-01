AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.78

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.78 and traded as high as C$27.50. AutoCanada shares last traded at C$26.97, with a volume of 79,747 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cormark cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$43.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.72.

AutoCanada Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.79. The company has a market cap of C$678.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.76.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

