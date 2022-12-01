Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,200 shares, a drop of 62.4% from the October 31st total of 245,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40.1 days.
Autogrill Price Performance
Shares of ATGSF opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average of $6.42. Autogrill has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $7.00.
Autogrill Company Profile
