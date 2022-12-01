Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,200 shares, a drop of 62.4% from the October 31st total of 245,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40.1 days.

Autogrill Price Performance

Shares of ATGSF opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average of $6.42. Autogrill has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $7.00.

Get Autogrill alerts:

Autogrill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Autogrill S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides food and beverage services for travelers in North America, Italy, and other European countries. It also sells fuel. The company manages approximately 3,300 points of sale that are operated through concessions at airports, motorway rest stops, and railway stations; and in shopping centers, trade fairs, and cultural attractions, as well as on high streets.

Receive News & Ratings for Autogrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autogrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.