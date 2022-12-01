Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Sets New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 3914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

Specifically, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVDL has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 224.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 66,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 4,786,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,979,000 after acquiring an additional 527,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

