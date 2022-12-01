AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Stock Price Down 0.7%

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 196.60 ($2.35) and last traded at GBX 196.60 ($2.35). 412,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 603,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 198 ($2.37).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 185.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 186.27. The company has a market capitalization of £973.88 million and a P/E ratio of 1,233.75. The company has a current ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from AVI Global Trust’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. AVI Global Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

In other AVI Global Trust news, insider Neil Galloway acquired 13,500 shares of AVI Global Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 177 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £23,895 ($28,585.96).

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

