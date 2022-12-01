Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Avidbank Trading Up 2.8 %
Avidbank stock opened at $21.00 on Thursday. Avidbank has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $152.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.98.
Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 million. Research analysts forecast that Avidbank will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Avidbank Company Profile
Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. It offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.
