Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the October 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Awakn Life Sciences from C$8.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Awakn Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AWKNF opened at $0.31 on Thursday. Awakn Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49.

Awakn Life Sciences Company Profile

Awakn Life Sciences Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in the researching, developing, operations, and delivering of psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction and other mental health conditions in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

