Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Director Sells $79,000.00 in Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 4.7 %

Axcelis Technologies stock traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.86. The stock had a trading volume of 376,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,255. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.56. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $83.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.82 and a 200 day moving average of $63.15.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Axcelis Technologies

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACLS. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 36.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Amundi bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

