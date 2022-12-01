Axie Infinity Market Capitalization Tops $685.11 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $6.85 or 0.00040417 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $685.11 million and approximately $47.23 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,958.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010664 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005837 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036230 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005806 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021505 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00245285 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003716 BTC.

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,953,824 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,170,276.51335599 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.88259083 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 270 active market(s) with $52,866,627.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

