Axie Infinity Price Tops $6.83 on Major Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 1st. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $682.31 million and $37.98 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $6.83 or 0.00040236 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,966.71 or 1.00007474 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010650 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036217 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005820 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021279 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00244266 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,953,824 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,170,276.51335599 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.88259083 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 270 active market(s) with $52,866,627.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

